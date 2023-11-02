Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Pickens County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Support your favorite local high school football team in Pickens County, Alabama this week by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Pickens County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Pickens County High School at Marion County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Guin, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hale County High School at Gordo High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Gordo, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
