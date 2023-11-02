In a Thursday NHL schedule that includes a lot of thrilling contests, the Los Angeles Kings versus the Ottawa Senators is a game to watch.

Coverage of all the NHL action today is available for you, with the info provided below.

Today's NHL Games

Date/Time TV
Florida Panthers at Detroit Red Wings 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 2 ESPN+,BSFL,BSDETX (Watch this game on Fubo)
New York Islanders at Washington Capitals 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 2 ESPN+,MSGSN,MNMT (Watch this game on Fubo)
Carolina Hurricanes at New York Rangers 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 2 ESPN+,MSG,BSSO (Watch this game on Fubo)
Los Angeles Kings at Ottawa Senators 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 2 ESPN+,BSW (Watch this game on Fubo)
Tampa Bay Lightning at Columbus Blue Jackets 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 2 ESPN+,BSOH,BSSUN (Watch this game on Fubo)
Toronto Maple Leafs at Boston Bruins 7:30 PM ET, Thursday, November 2 ESPN+,Hulu (Watch this game on ESPN+)
New Jersey Devils at Minnesota Wild 8:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 2 ESPN+,BSN,BSWI,MSGSN2 (Watch this game on Fubo)
Dallas Stars at Edmonton Oilers 9:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 2 ESPN+,BSSW (Watch this game on Fubo)
Winnipeg Jets at Vegas Golden Knights 10:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 2 ESPN+,SCRIPPS (Watch this game on Fubo)
Nashville Predators at Seattle Kraken 10:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 2 ESPN+,BSSO,ROOT Sports NW (Watch this game on Fubo)
Montreal Canadiens at Arizona Coyotes 10:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 2 ESPN+,SCRIPPS (Watch this game on ESPN+)
Vancouver Canucks at San Jose Sharks 10:30 PM ET, Thursday, November 2 ESPN+,NBCS-CA (Watch this game on Fubo)

