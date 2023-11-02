On Thursday, November 2 at 7:00 PM CT, Ashville High School will host Munford High School in a matchup between 4A teams.

Munford vs. Ashville Game Information

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 2
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Ashville, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Saint Clair County Games This Week

Dora High School at Saint Clair County High School

  • Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: ODENVILLE, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Coosa Christian School at Victory Christian School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Pell City, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Pell City High School at Springville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Springville, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Talladega County Games This Week

Talladega County Central High School at Gaylesville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: Gaylesville, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Sylacauga High School at Piedmont High School

  • Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Piedmont, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Childersburg High School at Winterboro High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Alpine, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lincoln High School at Beauregard High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Opelika, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Talladega High School at Saks High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Anniston, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Holy Spirit Catholic High School at Fayetteville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Sylacauga, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

