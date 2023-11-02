On Thursday, November 2 at 7:00 PM CT, Ashville High School will host Munford High School in a matchup between 4A teams.

Munford vs. Ashville Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 2

Thursday, November 2 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Ashville, AL

Ashville, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Saint Clair County Games This Week

Dora High School at Saint Clair County High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 3

6:45 PM CT on November 3 Location: ODENVILLE, AL

ODENVILLE, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Coosa Christian School at Victory Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Pell City, AL

Pell City, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Pell City High School at Springville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Springville, AL

Springville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Talladega County Games This Week

Talladega County Central High School at Gaylesville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Gaylesville, AL

Gaylesville, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Sylacauga High School at Piedmont High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 3

5:30 PM CT on November 3 Location: Piedmont, AL

Piedmont, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Childersburg High School at Winterboro High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Alpine, AL

Alpine, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lincoln High School at Beauregard High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Opelika, AL

Opelika, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Talladega High School at Saks High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Anniston, AL

Anniston, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Holy Spirit Catholic High School at Fayetteville High School