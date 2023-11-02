Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Mobile County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Mobile County, Alabama this week. Info on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Mobile County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Jackson High School at Davidson High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Mobile, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Baker High School at Mountain Brook High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Mountain Brook, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Luke's Episcopal School at Cottage Hill Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Mobile, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Chickasaw High School at Satsuma High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Satsuma, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Theodore High School at St. Paul's Episcopal School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Mobile, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saraland High School at McGill-Toolen Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Mobile, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northridge High School at Alma Bryant High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Irvington, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Citronelle High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Citronelle, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
