Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lawrence County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Lawrence County, Alabama and like to stay on top of all the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lawrence County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Geraldine High School at Hatton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Town Creek, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Wilson High School at Lawrence County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Moulton, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
