We have an intriguing high school game in Killen, AL on Thursday, November 2 (beginning at 7:00 PM CT), with Brooks High School hosting Lauderdale County High School.

Lauderdale Co. vs. Brooks Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 2

Thursday, November 2 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Killen, AL

Killen, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Lauderdale County Games This Week

Shoals Christian School at Addison High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 3

6:30 PM CT on November 3 Location: Addison, AL

Addison, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Linden High School at Mars Hill Bible School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Florence, AL

Florence, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Rogers High School at Lexington High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Lexington, AL

Lexington, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Vina High School at Waterloo High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Waterloo, AL

Waterloo, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Wilson High School at Lawrence County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Moulton, AL

Moulton, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Russell Christian Academy at Tuscaloosa Christian School