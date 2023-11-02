Will Kiefer Sherwood Score a Goal Against the Kraken on November 2?
The Nashville Predators' upcoming contest against the Seattle Kraken is scheduled for Thursday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Kiefer Sherwood find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)
Sherwood stats and insights
- In two of nine games this season, Sherwood has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- In one game against the Kraken this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.
- Sherwood has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 12.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.
Kraken defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Kraken are giving up 33 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.
- So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Predators vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
