Jackson High School is on the road versus Davidson High School on Thursday, November 2 at 6:45 PM CT.

Jackson vs. Davidson Game Information

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 2
  • Game Time: 6:45 PM CT
  • Location: Mobile, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Mobile County Games This Week

Baker High School at Mountain Brook High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: Mountain Brook, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Luke's Episcopal School at Cottage Hill Christian Academy

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: Mobile, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Chickasaw High School at Satsuma High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Satsuma, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Theodore High School at St. Paul's Episcopal School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Mobile, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Saraland High School at McGill-Toolen Catholic High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Mobile, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Northridge High School at Alma Bryant High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Irvington, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Citronelle High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Citronelle, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Clarke County Games This Week

Clarke County High School at Thomasville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: Thomasville, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Clarke Prep School at Edgewood Academy

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Elmore, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

