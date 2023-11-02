Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Geneva County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This week, there's high school football on the docket in Geneva County, Alabama. To learn how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Geneva County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Geneva County High School at Slocomb High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Slocomb, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Samson High School at Red Level High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Red Level, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
