This week, there's high school football on the docket in Geneva County, Alabama. To learn how to stream the games, we have you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Geneva County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Geneva County High School at Slocomb High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Slocomb, AL

Slocomb, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Samson High School at Red Level High School