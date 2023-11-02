On Thursday, November 2 at 7:00 PM CT, G.W. Long High School is away from home versus Rehobeth High School.

G.W. Long vs. Rehobeth Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 2

Thursday, November 2 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Rehobeth, AL

Rehobeth, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Houston County Games This Week

Providence Christian School at Straughn High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Andalusia, AL

Andalusia, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Johnson Abernathy Graetz High School at Dothan High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Dothan, AL

Dothan, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Ashford High School at Opp High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Opp, AL

Opp, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Northside Methodist Academy at New Brockton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: New Brockton, AL

New Brockton, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Houston County High School at Kinston High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Kinston, AL

Kinston, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Pike County High School at Houston Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Dothan, AL

Dothan, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Dale County Games This Week

Dadeville High School at Wicksburg High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Newton, AL

Newton, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Carroll High School at Saint James School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Wicksburg High School at Reeltown High School