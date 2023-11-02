Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Covington County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Covington County, Alabama, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Covington County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Providence Christian School at Straughn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Andalusia, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Pleasant Home School at Georgiana School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Georgiana, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Samson High School at Red Level High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Red Level, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ashford High School at Opp High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Opp, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
