Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Clarke County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Clarke County, Alabama, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Clarke County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Jackson High School at Davidson High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Mobile, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clarke County High School at Thomasville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Thomasville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Clarke Prep School at Edgewood Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Elmore, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
