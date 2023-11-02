This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Butler County, Alabama. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

Butler County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Greenville High School at Russell County High School

Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 2

8:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Seale, AL

Seale, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Pleasant Home School at Georgiana School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Georgiana, AL

Georgiana, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

McKenzie High School at Elba High School