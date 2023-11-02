If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Baldwin County, Alabama, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Baldwin County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Saraland High School at Daphne High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Daphne, AL

Daphne, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Mobile Christian School at Bayshore Christian School