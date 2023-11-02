Baker High School is on the road versus Mountain Brook High School at 7:00 PM CT on Thursday, November 2.

Baker vs. Mountain Brook Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 2

Thursday, November 2 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Mountain Brook, AL

Mountain Brook, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Jefferson County Games This Week

TBD at Leeds High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 2

6:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Leeds, AL

Leeds, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Helena High School at Vestavia Hills High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 2

6:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: VESTAVIA HILLS, AL

VESTAVIA HILLS, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Shelby County High School at Woodlawn High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 2

6:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Gardendale High School at Hueytown High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 2

6:30 PM CT on November 2 Location: Hueytown, AL

Hueytown, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Minor High School at Stanhope Elmore High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Millbrook, AL

Millbrook, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Pelham High School at Spain Park High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Hoover, AL

Hoover, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Jasper High School at Homewood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Homewood, AL

Homewood, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Cordova High School at Carver-Birmingham High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Mortimer Jordan High School at Fultondale High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Foley High School at Jackson-Olin High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Briarwood Christian School at Fairhope High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Fairhope, AL

Fairhope, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Oak Grove High School at Carbon Hill High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Carbon Hill, AL

Carbon Hill, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Maplesville High School at John Carroll Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Mobile County Games This Week

Jackson High School at Davidson High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 2

6:45 PM CT on November 2 Location: Mobile, AL

Mobile, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Luke's Episcopal School at Cottage Hill Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Mobile, AL

Mobile, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Chickasaw High School at Satsuma High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Satsuma, AL

Satsuma, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Theodore High School at St. Paul's Episcopal School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Mobile, AL

Mobile, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Saraland High School at McGill-Toolen Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Mobile, AL

Mobile, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Northridge High School at Alma Bryant High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Irvington, AL

Irvington, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Citronelle High School