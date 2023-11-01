The UAB Blazers women (6-2) will next play on the road against the Nicholls Colonels, on Saturday, December 9 at 2:00 PM ET.

Upcoming UAB games

UAB's next matchup information

Top UAB players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Mia Moore 8 18.0 9.4 2.8 2.1 0.0 48.6% (51-105) 43.8% (7-16) Denim DeShields 8 10.8 4.0 5.9 2.1 0.0 40.3% (31-77) 12.5% (2-16) Jade Weathersby 8 10.6 6.4 0.3 0.3 1.0 49.0% (25-51) 40.0% (2-5) Tracey Bershers 7 11.1 5.4 2.1 0.6 0.9 41.1% (23-56) 40.5% (17-42) Kylee Schneringer 8 6.3 2.3 1.3 0.6 0.1 35.7% (20-56) 20.0% (4-20)

