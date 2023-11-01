Buy Tickets for UAB Blazers Basketball Games
The UAB Blazers (4-4) will next play on the road against the Arkansas State Red Wolves, on Saturday, December 9 at 3:30 PM ET.
Upcoming UAB games
UAB's next matchup information
- Opponent: Arkansas State Red Wolves
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Location: First National Bank Arena
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Top UAB players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Eric Gaines
|8
|14.1
|3.8
|3.4
|2.6
|0.4
|41.4% (41-99)
|21.6% (8-37)
|Alejandro
|8
|12.3
|4.0
|1.5
|0.6
|0.4
|40.2% (33-82)
|33.3% (10-30)
|Javian Davis
|8
|10.8
|7.9
|1.5
|1.4
|0.5
|61.7% (29-47)
|-
|Efrem Johnson
|7
|8.9
|2.1
|0.9
|0.1
|0.3
|42.9% (24-56)
|36.4% (8-22)
|Yaxel Lendeborg
|8
|7.3
|7.1
|1.0
|0.3
|2.0
|43.8% (21-48)
|0.0% (0-4)
