Troy team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Christyon Eugene 7 16.1 5.3 3.7 1.1 0.0 Tayton Conerway 7 11.7 3.0 2.7 1.7 0.0 Aamer Muhammad 7 9.1 3.4 3.1 0.4 0.1 Thomas Dowd 7 8.9 6.4 0.6 0.4 0.3 Myles Rigsby 7 8.3 3.6 1.3 1.6 0.7 Jackson Fields 7 7.3 3.7 0.9 1.6 0.4 Marcus Rigsby Jr. 7 7.1 1.3 1.0 1.1 0.3 Theo Seng 6 6.0 4.5 0.7 1.0 0.3 Randarius Jones 7 4.9 4.4 0.0 0.0 0.6 Victor Valdes 6 3.0 1.8 0.3 0.3 0.2

Troy season stats

This season, Troy has won three games so far (3-4).

The Trojans have a 3-1 record at home and a 0-3 record on the road.

Troy's signature win this season came on November 24 in an 80-67 victory over the Grambling Tigers.

The Trojans, so far this season, have played no games against Top 25 teams.

Troy has 23 games left in the regular season, none against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Upcoming Troy games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Fri, Dec 1 SIU-Edwardsville H 8:30 PM Sat, Dec 9 Dayton A 12:30 PM Tue, Dec 12 Southern University at New Orleans H 7:00 PM Tue, Dec 19 Ole Miss A 7:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Eastern Kentucky H 7:00 PM

