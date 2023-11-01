Buy Tickets for South Alabama Jaguars Women's Basketball Games
The South Alabama Jaguars women (5-3) will next play on the road against the Florida A&M Rattlers, on Friday, December 8 at 5:30 PM ET.
Upcoming South Alabama games
South Alabama's next matchup information
- Opponent: Florida A&M Rattlers
- Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Location: Al Lawson Center
Top South Alabama players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Kelsey Thompson
|8
|12.4
|5.6
|2.9
|0.8
|0.0
|31.0% (31-100)
|26.7% (12-45)
|Jordan Rosier
|8
|9.8
|1.9
|1.9
|1.4
|0.3
|39.3% (24-61)
|36.8% (14-38)
|Michiyah Simmons
|8
|9.3
|3.1
|1.8
|0.9
|0.1
|35.7% (25-70)
|32.4% (12-37)
|Rachel Leggett
|7
|9.7
|5.0
|2.1
|1.4
|0.3
|48.9% (22-45)
|50.0% (7-14)
|Zena Elias
|7
|9.6
|8.7
|1.1
|1.3
|1.0
|55.6% (25-45)
|0.0% (0-1)
