South Alabama's 2023-24 men's college basketball season resumes (the Jaguars are currently 5-5) on Saturday, December 9 at 4:00 PM ET, at home versus the Spring Hill Badgers.

Upcoming South Alabama games

South Alabama's next matchup information

Opponent: Spring Hill Badgers

Spring Hill Badgers Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Location: Mitchell Center

Mitchell Center Broadcast: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top South Alabama players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Isiah Gaiter 10 15.2 4.4 1.4 1.0 0.0 50.5% (55-109) 36.4% (8-22) Tyrell Jones 10 9.9 3.8 1.0 1.0 0.0 40.0% (24-60) 23.1% (6-26) Marcus Millender 10 9.9 2.6 3.9 1.2 0.2 42.2% (38-90) 50.0% (9-18) Maxwell Land 9 10.1 3.4 0.8 0.6 0.4 39.7% (31-78) 24.3% (9-37) Julian Margrave 7 9.6 4.1 0.6 0.6 0.6 44.1% (26-59) 37.5% (15-40)

