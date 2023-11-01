Don't be a fickle fan of the South Alabama Jaguars. Go all in and show your team pride with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and more. More details, along with current team stats, can be found below.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get South Alabama Jaguars jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

South Alabama team leaders

Want to buy Isiah Gaiter's jersey? Or another South Alabama player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Isiah Gaiter 8 16.5 4.6 1.6 1.1 0.0 Maxwell Land 8 10.6 3.9 0.9 0.6 0.5 Marcus Millender 8 10.0 2.8 4.3 1.1 0.3 Tyrell Jones 8 8.8 3.8 0.9 0.6 0.0 Julian Margrave 5 13.4 3.8 0.4 0.8 0.6 Thomas Howell 8 6.0 5.1 0.8 0.5 0.4 Marshall Kearing 7 4.9 2.9 0.4 0.3 0.9 Judah Brown 4 8.5 2.8 0.3 0.3 1.0 Samuel Tabe 5 5.0 3.0 0.6 0.4 0.0 Elijah Ormiston 5 1.0 1.4 0.2 0.2 0.0

South Alabama season stats

South Alabama is 4-4 on the season so far.

The Jaguars have a 3-2 record at home and a 1-2 record on the road.

In its best win of the season, South Alabama defeated the Denver Pioneers in an 82-75 win on November 17.

The Jaguars have played one game this season versus Top 25 teams. That has led to a winless record of 0-1 in those contests.

Of South Alabama's 22 remaining games, one are versus current members of the AP's Top 25.

Looking to bet on the Jaguars? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming South Alabama games

Check out the Jaguars in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Thu, Nov 30 Jacksonville State A 7:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Mercer A 11:00 AM Sat, Dec 9 Spring Hill H 4:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Alabama A&M H 8:00 PM Sat, Dec 30 Old Dominion A 7:00 PM

Check out the Jaguars this season on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.