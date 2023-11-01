Coming up for the North Alabama Lions women (3-5) is a matchup away versus the Chattanooga Mocs, starting at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming North Alabama games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Chattanooga A 2:00 PM
Thu, Dec 14 Arkansas State A 8:00 PM
Tue, Dec 19 Samford A 2:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Tennessee Tech H 7:00 PM
Sun, Dec 31 Auburn A 3:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Central Arkansas H 6:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 Austin Peay H 6:30 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Lipscomb H 6:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Bellarmine A 6:30 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Eastern Kentucky A 4:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 Kennesaw State H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Queens (NC) A 2:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 North Florida H 6:30 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Jacksonville H 6:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 Stetson A 11:00 AM

North Alabama's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Chattanooga Mocs
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: McKenzie Arena

Top North Alabama players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Alexis Callins 8 16.4 2.0 1.1 1.4 0.0 44.9% (48-107) 31.7% (20-63)
Alyssa Clutter 8 10.4 5.3 2.4 1.6 0.5 56.9% (29-51) 0.0% (0-5)
Rhema Pegues 8 9.0 3.6 1.0 0.5 0.5 37.9% (22-58) 32.5% (13-40)
Veronaye Charlton 8 7.4 2.3 3.4 1.3 0.0 39.6% (19-48) 33.3% (1-3)
Katie Criswell 8 4.5 1.4 1.0 0.8 0.4 40.6% (13-32) 60.0% (9-15)

