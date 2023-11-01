Make sure your friends, family, and pizza delivery guy know how big a fan you are of the North Alabama Lions! Show off your team pride during the next game by getting decked out in an officially licensed jersey, T-shirt, cap, or other apparel. Keep reading to learn more about the women's team.

North Alabama team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Alexis Callins 7 16.4 1.7 1.0 1.3 0.0 Rhema Pegues 7 9.6 3.7 0.9 0.6 0.6 Alyssa Clutter 7 9.3 4.6 2.0 1.6 0.6 Veronaye Charlton 7 6.7 1.9 2.7 0.9 0.0 Emily Jones 7 4.6 1.7 0.3 0.6 0.3 Sara Wohlgemuth 7 4.6 4.1 5.3 1.1 0.0 Katie Criswell 7 4.0 1.3 1.0 0.9 0.4 Chloe Siegel 5 4.6 0.6 0.2 0.0 0.2 Olivia Jones 7 3.1 1.1 0.3 0.0 0.1 Emma Kate Tittle 5 4.0 1.0 0.2 0.0 0.0

North Alabama season stats

North Alabama has only two wins (2-5) this season.

The Lions have a 2-2 record at home and a 0-3 record on the road.

On November 21, North Alabama picked up its best win of the season, a 70-63 victory over the UT Martin Skyhawks, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 318) in the RPI rankings.

The Lions have played zero games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25 this season.

North Alabama has no games remaining versus teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Upcoming North Alabama games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tue, Dec 5 Fisk H 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Chattanooga A 2:00 PM Thu, Dec 14 Arkansas State A 8:00 PM Tue, Dec 19 Samford A 2:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Tennessee Tech H 7:00 PM

