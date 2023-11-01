The Atlanta Hawks (2-2) host the Washington Wizards (1-2) in a matchup of Southeast Division teams at State Farm Arena, starting at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. The Wizards are 8.5-point underdogs in the game, the first matchup between the squads this season. The over/under in the matchup is set at 238.5.

Hawks vs. Wizards Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
  • TV: BSSE and MNMT

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Hawks -8.5 238.5

Hawks Betting Records & Stats

  • Atlanta and its opponents scored more than 238.5 points in 34 of 82 games last season.
  • Atlanta games had an average of 236.6 points last season, 1.9 less than this game's over/under.
  • Atlanta put together a 36-46-0 ATS record last year.
  • Atlanta won 28 of the 47 games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (59.6%).
  • When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -350 or shorter, the Hawks went 10-3 (76.9%).
  • The Hawks have an implied moneyline win probability of 77.8% in this contest.

Hawks vs Wizards Additional Info

Additional Hawks Insights & Trends

  • The Hawks owned an identical winning percentage against the spread when playing at home (.439) as they did in away games last year.
  • The Hawks eclipsed the over/under less consistently when playing at home last year, hitting the over in 22 of 41 home matchups (53.7%). On the road, they hit the over in 25 of 41 games (61%).
  • Last season the 118.4 points per game the Hawks averaged were only four more than the Wizards conceded (114.4).
  • When Atlanta put up more than 114.4 points, it was 29-23 versus the spread and 34-18 overall.

Hawks vs. Wizards Point Insights (Last Season)

Hawks Wizards
118.4
Points Scored (PG)
 113.2
3
NBA Rank (PPG)
 21
29-23
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 18-7
34-18
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 17-8
118.1
Points Allowed (PG)
 114.4
25
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 17
23-8
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 33-25
25-6
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 32-26

