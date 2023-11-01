Make sure your friends, family, and pizza delivery guy know how big of a fan you are of Desmond Ridder and the Atlanta Falcons! Show off our team pride during the next game by wearing an officially licensed jersey, T-shirt, hat, or other apparel. Continue reading to find out more.

Desmond Ridder 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 161 246 65.4% 1,740 6 6 7.1 32 150 4

Ridder Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Panthers 15 18 115 1 0 1 -1 0 Week 2 Packers 19 32 237 1 1 10 39 1 Week 3 @Lions 21 38 201 0 0 2 3 0 Week 4 @Jaguars 19 31 191 1 2 1 6 0 Week 5 Texans 28 37 329 1 0 4 10 1 Week 6 Commanders 28 47 307 2 3 2 18 0 Week 7 @Buccaneers 19 25 250 0 0 6 38 1 Week 8 @Titans 8 12 71 0 0 3 26 0 Week 10 @Cardinals 4 6 39 0 0 3 11 1

Desmond Ridder's Next Game

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints

Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: November 26, 2023

November 26, 2023 TV: FOX

