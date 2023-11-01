Just because you're relaxing on the couch watching the Auburn game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Show your support for the Tigers with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, caps, and more. Details can be found below.

Auburn team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Honesty Scott-Grayson 5 13.8 5.2 2.2 1.0 0.2 Sydney Shaw 6 10.7 2.0 1.2 1.0 0.2 Savannah Scott 6 10.0 5.7 0.5 0.0 0.7 Taylen Collins 6 8.0 7.5 1.0 1.2 0.7 Mar'shaun Bostic 6 6.7 3.3 2.5 2.0 0.5 McKenna Eddings 6 4.7 2.5 1.3 0.5 0.7 Kaitlyn Duhon 6 4.3 2.8 0.5 1.0 0.0 Celia Sumbane 6 3.0 2.3 0.7 1.2 0.8 JaMya Mingo-Young 3 5.3 3.0 4.0 1.0 0.0 Oyindamola Akinbolawa 6 1.3 1.8 0.0 0.5 0.2

Auburn season stats

Auburn is 4-2 so far this season.

The Tigers have a 3-1 record at home and a 1-1 record on the road.

Auburn's signature win this season came on November 9 in a 60-54 victory against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns.

The Tigers have played no games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25 this year.

Of Auburn's 23 remaining games, six are versus current members of the AP's Top 25.

Upcoming Auburn games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Thu, Nov 30 Clemson H 9:00 PM Sun, Dec 3 UAB A 3:30 PM Sun, Dec 10 Little Rock A 3:00 PM Wed, Dec 13 Alabama State H 8:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Norfolk State H 3:00 PM

