A game at the Auburn Tigers is on deck for the Alabama State Hornets women (0-7), on Wednesday, December 13 at 8:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Alabama State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Wed, Dec 13 Auburn A 8:00 PM
Sun, Dec 17 DePaul A 3:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Florida State A 6:00 PM
Thu, Dec 28 Miami (FL) A 1:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Mississippi Valley State A 5:00 PM
Mon, Jan 8 UAPB A 6:30 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Jackson State H 3:00 PM
Mon, Jan 15 Alcorn State H 6:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Prairie View A&M A 4:00 PM
Mon, Jan 29 Texas Southern A 6:30 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Bethune-Cookman H 1:00 PM
Mon, Feb 5 Florida A&M H 6:00 PM
Mon, Feb 12 Southern A 6:30 PM
Sat, Feb 17 UAPB H 3:00 PM
Mon, Feb 19 Mississippi Valley State H 6:00 PM

Alabama State's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Auburn Tigers
  • Day/Time: December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Location: Neville Arena

Top Alabama State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Shmya Ward 7 11.3 4.1 1.6 0.6 0.7 46.3% (31-67) 33.3% (1-3)
Cordasia Harris 6 8.3 6.2 0.3 1.2 1.5 50.0% (19-38) -
Che'Mya Carouthers 7 6.0 1.6 1.0 1.1 0.0 34.7% (17-49) 23.8% (5-21)
Whitney Dunn 7 4.9 2.4 0.9 0.7 0.1 30.0% (12-40) 27.8% (5-18)
Kristian Jackson 7 4.1 1.0 1.6 1.4 0.0 50.0% (10-20) 62.5% (5-8)

