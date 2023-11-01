Next up for the Alabama State Hornets (4-4) is a matchup away versus the LSU Tigers, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13.

Upcoming Alabama State games

Alabama State's next matchup information

Opponent: LSU Tigers

LSU Tigers Day/Time: December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Pete Maravich Assembly Center Broadcast: SEC Network+

Top Alabama State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Antonio Madlock 8 15.9 5.0 2.6 2.0 0.4 42.1% (48-114) 17.6% (3-17) CJ Hines 8 12.4 3.0 4.1 1.4 0.1 39.0% (30-77) 42.4% (14-33) Sean Smith 8 6.8 2.9 1.8 0.9 0.1 35.7% (20-56) 16.7% (2-12) Amarr Knox 8 6.6 2.9 1.0 1.0 0.0 27.6% (16-58) 31.8% (7-22) Eric Coleman Jr. 8 6.4 3.6 0.4 0.1 0.0 36.8% (14-38) 36.4% (8-22)

