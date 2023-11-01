Buy Tickets for Alabama Crimson Tide Women's Basketball Games
Alabama (8-2) will resume its 2023-24 women's college hoops season on Saturday, December 9 at 3:00 PM ET, at home against the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks.
If you're looking to go to see the Alabama Crimson Tide in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Upcoming Alabama games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
Alabama's next matchup information
- Opponent: Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Location: Foster Auditorium
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for Alabama's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top Alabama players
Shop for Alabama gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Sarah Ashlee Barker
|10
|15.7
|5.5
|2.7
|1.9
|0.3
|57.9% (62-107)
|34.4% (11-32)
|Aaliyah Nye
|10
|12.4
|2.3
|1.7
|2.3
|0.4
|40.0% (42-105)
|41.4% (29-70)
|Jessica Timmons
|10
|10.7
|4.2
|2.0
|1.8
|0.0
|44.2% (38-86)
|25.8% (8-31)
|Loyal McQueen
|10
|9.3
|2.5
|2.8
|1.0
|0.0
|41.3% (31-75)
|19.0% (4-21)
|Essence Cody
|10
|9.1
|7.3
|0.1
|0.9
|1.5
|46.9% (30-64)
|33.3% (2-6)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.