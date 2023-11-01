Next up for the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-2) is a matchup versus the Purdue Boilermakers, tipping off at 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming Alabama games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Purdue N 1:30 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Creighton A 8:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Arizona N 11:00 PM
Sat, Dec 23 Eastern Kentucky H 4:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Vanderbilt A 3:30 PM
Tue, Jan 9 South Carolina H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Mississippi State A 8:30 PM
Tue, Jan 16 Missouri H 7:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 Auburn H 7:30 PM
Sat, Jan 27 LSU H 8:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 Georgia A 6:30 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Mississippi State H 8:30 PM
Wed, Feb 7 Auburn A 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 LSU A 12:00 PM

Alabama's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Purdue Boilermakers
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
  • Location: Coca-Cola Coliseum
  • Broadcast: FOX

Top Alabama players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Mark Sears 8 19.8 4.6 4.3 1.3 0.1 57.1% (48-84) 51.5% (17-33)
Aaron Estrada 8 16.1 4.3 2.9 1.5 0.0 49.5% (49-99) 44.7% (17-38)
Grant Nelson 8 14.0 6.3 2.0 0.8 1.9 45.5% (35-77) 27.6% (8-29)
Rylan Griffen 8 8.0 2.5 1.3 0.4 0.3 40.0% (16-40) 37.5% (9-24)
Jarin Stevenson 8 7.9 3.5 0.4 0.3 0.6 53.7% (22-41) 39.1% (9-23)

