Alabama team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Mark Sears 7 20.7 4.9 4.0 1.1 0.1 Aaron Estrada 7 16.9 4.0 3.0 1.6 0.0 Grant Nelson 7 14.3 7.0 2.0 0.7 2.0 Rylan Griffen 7 8.0 2.4 1.1 0.4 0.3 Jarin Stevenson 7 7.1 3.4 0.4 0.3 0.6 Latrell Wrightsell Jr. 7 6.4 2.9 1.1 1.4 0.0 Nick Pringle 7 6.0 4.4 0.4 0.3 0.4 Sam Walters 7 5.9 2.1 0.3 0.4 0.0 Mohamed Wague 7 4.4 3.3 1.0 0.7 0.7 Davin Cosby Jr. 5 3.8 1.0 1.0 0.8 0.0

Alabama season stats

Alabama has won five games so far this season (5-2).

Alabama beat the Indiana State Sycamores (No. 67-ranked in the RPI rankings) in a 102-80 win on November 10 -- its best win of the season.

The Crimson Tide have squared off against a Top 25 team zero times this season.

Of Alabama's 22 remaining games, eight are versus current members of the AP's Top 25.

Upcoming Alabama games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Mon, Dec 4 Arkansas State H 8:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Purdue N 1:30 PM Sat, Dec 16 Creighton A 2:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 Arizona N 11:00 PM Sat, Dec 23 Eastern Kentucky H 4:00 PM

