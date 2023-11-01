When you're cheering on Alabama A&M during its next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, caps, and more. Get more details, along with the Bulldogs' recent numbers and trends, below.

Alabama A&M team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Dailin Smith 6 13.8 4.2 1.0 0.7 0.2 Omari Peek-Green 6 9.2 2.7 0.5 0.7 0.3 Dylan McLean 6 8.2 1.8 0.0 0.3 0.2 Caleb Blackwell 6 6.2 2.2 2.8 1.8 0.0 Jayland Randall 6 5.2 2.0 1.2 0.5 0.3 Eric Lee 5 5.2 0.8 0.4 1.2 0.0 Anthony Bryant 6 4.2 3.2 1.2 0.7 0.3 EJ Williams 6 4.0 3.2 0.8 0.2 0.3 Lorenzo Downey 6 4.0 3.2 0.3 0.8 0.2 Chad Moodie 6 3.8 3.0 0.8 0.5 0.7

Alabama A&M season stats

This season, Alabama A&M has won only one game (1-5).

The Bulldogs are 1-0 at home, 0-4 on the road and 0-1 in neutral-site games this year.

Alabama A&M, in its signature win of the season, took down the Tennessee State Tigers 85-83 in overtime on November 29.

This year, the Bulldogs haven't played against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Alabama A&M's remaining schedule includes no games versus Top 25 squads.

Upcoming Alabama A&M games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Vanderbilt A 5:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Georgia Tech A 4:00 PM Mon, Dec 11 Samford A 7:30 PM Wed, Dec 13 UAB H 8:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Chattanooga H 8:00 PM

