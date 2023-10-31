The Week 10 college football schedule features four games involving teams from the MAC. Hoping to catch every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find info below on how to watch.

MAC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Northern Illinois Huskies at Central Michigan Chippewas 7:00 PM ET, Tuesday, October 31 ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo) Buffalo Bulls at Toledo Rockets 7:30 PM ET, Tuesday, October 31 ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo) Ball State Cardinals at Bowling Green Falcons 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 1 ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo) Kent State Golden Flashes at Akron Zips 7:30 PM ET, Wednesday, November 1 ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo)

