The Vancouver Canucks (5-2-1), coming off a 4-3 overtime loss to the New York Rangers, host the Nashville Predators (4-4) at Rogers Arena on Tuesday, October 31 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSO. The Predators took down the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 in overtime in their most recent outing.

Predators vs. Canucks Game Info

When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Canucks (-135) Predators (+110) 6 Canucks (-1.5)

Predators Betting Insights

The Predators have won two of the five games they have played as an underdog this season.

Nashville has entered five games this season as the underdog by +110 or more and is 2-3 in those contests.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 47.6% chance of victory for the Predators.

Nashville's games this season have had over 6 goals three of eight times.

Predators vs Canucks Additional Info

Predators vs. Canucks Rankings

Canucks Total (Rank) Predators Total (Rank) 31 (9th) Goals 23 (21st) 19 (4th) Goals Allowed 21 (10th) 7 (10th) Power Play Goals 8 (7th) 8 (22nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 8 (22nd)

Predators Advanced Stats

The Predators' 23 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 21st in the NHL.

The Predators' 21 total goals allowed (2.6 per game) are the 10th-fewest in the NHL.

Their +2 goal differential ranks 12th in the league.

