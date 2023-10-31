Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Canucks on October 31?
When the Nashville Predators take on the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, will Filip Forsberg score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)
Forsberg stats and insights
- In one of eight games this season, Forsberg scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- In one game versus the Canucks this season, he has attempted four shots, but has not scored a goal.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus three assists.
- Forsberg's shooting percentage is 2.8%, and he averages 4.5 shots per game.
Canucks defensive stats
- The Canucks have conceded 19 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents once while averaging 19.5 hits and 13 blocked shots per game.
Predators vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 31, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
