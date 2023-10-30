Trae Young and his Atlanta Hawks teammates face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Young put up 20 points and 11 assists in his previous game, which ended in a 127-110 win against the Bucks.

Now let's dig into Young's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Trae Young Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Points Prop: Over 23.5 (-125)

Over 23.5 (-125) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-147)

Over 2.5 (-147) Assists Prop: Over 9.5 (-141)

Over 9.5 (-141) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+126)

Looking to bet on one or more of Young's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Timberwolves 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Timberwolves were 18th in the NBA last season, conceding 115.8 points per contest.

Conceding 44.7 rebounds per game last year, the Timberwolves were 22nd in the NBA in that category.

The Timberwolves allowed 25 assists per contest last year (10th in the NBA).

In terms of three-point defense, the Timberwolves were ranked 16th in the league last season, allowing 12.3 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Trae Young vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/22/2023 32 29 2 8 3 0 1 3/13/2023 34 41 6 7 1 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.