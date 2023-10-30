The Texas Rangers visit the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 3 of the World Series, Monday at 8:03 PM ET, with the series tied 1-1.

The probable pitchers are Max Scherzer (13-6, 3.77 ERA) for the Rangers and Brandon Pfaadt (3-9, 5.72 ERA) for the Diamondbacks.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, October 30, 2023

Time: 8:03 PM ET

TV: FOX

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Venue: Chase Field

Probable Pitchers: Scherzer - TEX (13-6, 3.77 ERA) vs Pfaadt - ARI (3-9, 5.72 ERA)

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Max Scherzer

Scherzer (13-6) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his 28th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed 2 2/3 innings while giving up two earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Houston Astros.

The 39-year-old has pitched in 27 games this season with a 3.77 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .221.

He has started 27 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 14 of them.

Scherzer has 22 starts of five or more innings this season in 27 chances. He averages 5.6 innings per outing.

In 27 appearances this season, he has finished seven without allowing an earned run.

Max Scherzer vs. Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks rank 13th in MLB with a .250 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 17th in the league (.408) and 166 home runs.

The right-hander has allowed the Diamondbacks to go 5-for-23 with three home runs and four RBI in six innings this season.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Pfaadt

Pfaadt makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 19th of the season. He is 3-9 with a 5.72 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went four innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.72, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season. Opposing batters have a .282 batting average against him.

Pfaadt enters this matchup with three quality starts under his belt this year.

Pfaadt has 12 starts this season that he pitched five or more innings.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 19 outings this season.

Brandon Pfaadt vs. Rangers

The opposing Rangers offense has the third-ranked slugging percentage (.452) and ranks third in home runs hit (233) in all of MLB. They have a collective .263 batting average, and are second in the league with 1470 total hits and third in MLB play scoring 881 runs.

Pfaadt has a 13.5 ERA and a 2.143 WHIP against the Rangers this season in 4 2/3 innings pitched, allowing a .429 batting average over one appearance.

