The Minnesota Timberwolves (1-1) take on the Atlanta Hawks (1-2) as just 2.5-point favorites on Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and BSN. The point total is 234.5 for the matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Hawks vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: BSSE and BSN

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Timberwolves -2.5 234.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hawks Betting Records & Stats

Atlanta played 44 games last season that ended with over 234.5 points.

The average total for Hawks games last season was 236.6 points, 2.1 more than this game's over/under.

The Hawks put together a 36-46-0 ATS record last season.

Last season, Atlanta won 12 out of the 34 games, or 35.3%, in which it was the underdog.

The Hawks had a record of 7-14 in games where oddsmakers had them as underdogs of at least +110 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 47.6% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hawks vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Additional Hawks Insights & Trends

The Hawks had the same winning percentage against the spread (.439) at home (18-23-0 record) and away (18-23-0) last year.

In terms of the over/under, Atlanta's games went over less often at home (22 of 41, 53.7%) than on the road (25 of 41, 61%) last season.

The Hawks put up only 2.6 more points per game last year (118.4) than the Timberwolves conceded (115.8).

Atlanta went 27-21 versus the spread and 32-16 overall when scoring more than 115.8 points last season.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Hawks vs. Timberwolves Point Insights (Last Season)

Hawks Timberwolves 118.4 Points Scored (PG) 115.8 3 NBA Rank (PPG) 12 27-21 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 18-9 32-16 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 20-7 118.1 Points Allowed (PG) 115.8 25 NBA Rank (PAPG) 18 23-10 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 28-21 25-8 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 33-17

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.