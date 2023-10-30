The Atlanta Hawks (0-1) go head to head with the Minnesota Timberwolves (0-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, October 30, 2023. The matchup airs on BSSE and BSN.

Hawks vs. Timberwolves Game Information

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young recorded 26.2 points, 3 boards and 10.2 assists last year. He also drained 42.9% of his shots from the floor and 33.4% from 3-point range, with 2.1 triples per game.

Dejounte Murray recorded 20.5 points, 5.3 boards and 6.1 assists per game last season. He also delivered 1.5 steals (ninth in league) and 0.3 blocks.

Clint Capela's numbers last season were 12 points, 11 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. He made 65.3% of his shots from the floor (third in league).

Onyeka Okongwu posted 9.9 points, 7.2 boards and 1 assists. He sank 63.8% of his shots from the floor (fifth in NBA).

De'Andre Hunter's stats last season included 15.4 points, 4.2 boards and 1.4 assists per contest. He drained 46.1% of his shots from the floor and 35% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.5 treys.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Anthony Edwards' numbers last season were 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest, shooting 45.8% from the floor and 36.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.7 made 3-pointers.

Rudy Gobert's numbers last season were 13.4 points, 11.6 boards and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 65.9% from the floor (second in NBA).

Kyle Anderson put up 9.4 points, 4.9 assists and 5.3 rebounds.

Jaden McDaniels recorded 12.1 points, 3.9 boards and 1.9 assists, shooting 51.6% from the floor and 39.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 made treys per contest.

Naz Reid averaged 11.5 points, 4.9 boards and 1.1 assists. At the other end, he delivered 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Hawks vs. Timberwolves Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Hawks Timberwolves 118.4 Points Avg. 115.8 118.1 Points Allowed Avg. 115.8 48.3% Field Goal % 49% 35.2% Three Point % 36.5%

