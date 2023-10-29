The Milwaukee Bucks (1-0) take on the Atlanta Hawks (0-2) on October 29, 2023.

Hawks vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Bally Sports

Hawks vs Bucks Additional Info

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks' 48.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.7 percentage points higher than the Bucks had given up to their opponents (45.6%).

Last season, Atlanta had a 33-24 record in games the team collectively shot better than 45.6% from the field.

The Bucks ranked 11th in the NBA in offensive rebounding. The Hawks ranked ninth.

The Hawks scored an average of 118.4 points per game last year, 5.1 more points than the 113.3 the Bucks allowed to opponents.

Atlanta put together a 36-22 record last season in games it scored more than 113.3 points.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

The Hawks scored more points at home (119.6 per game) than away (117.2) last season.

At home, the Hawks conceded 117.4 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 118.9.

Beyond the arc, the Hawks made more triples away (10.8 per game) than at home (10.7) last season, and posted a higher percentage away (35.7%) than at home (34.7%).

Hawks Injuries