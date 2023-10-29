The Tennessee Titans (2-4) host the Atlanta Falcons (4-3) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

In the article below, we lay out all the info you need to know about how to live stream this matchup on Fubo.

How to Watch Falcons vs. Titans

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Falcons Insights

The Falcons put up 3.1 fewer points per game (16.4) than the Titans surrender (19.5).

The Falcons collect 341 yards per game, just two more than the 339 the Titans give up per outing.

Atlanta rushes for 124.3 yards per game, 22.3 more than the 102 Tennessee allows per contest.

This year, the Falcons have turned the ball over 13 times, eight more than the Titans' takeaways (5).

Falcons Away Performance

On the road, the Falcons average fewer points (9.7 per game) than they do overall (16.4). But they also allow fewer in away games (18.7) than overall (19).

On the road, the Falcons accumulate fewer yards (290.3 per game) than overall (341). They also give up more (329 per game) than overall (285.4).

On the road, the Falcons pick up fewer rushing yards (109 per game) than overall (124.3). They also give up more rushing yards (97.7 per game) than overall (95.3).

The Falcons convert 43.6% of third downs on the road (3.8% more than overall), and allow opponents to convert on 37.5% in road games (3.8% more than overall).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Falcons Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/8/2023 Houston W 21-19 FOX 10/15/2023 Washington L 24-16 CBS 10/22/2023 at Tampa Bay W 16-13 FOX 10/29/2023 at Tennessee - CBS 11/5/2023 Minnesota - FOX 11/12/2023 at Arizona - CBS 11/26/2023 New Orleans - FOX

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.