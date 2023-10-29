Falcons vs. Titans Injury Report — Week 8
Entering their Sunday, October 29 matchup with the Tennessee Titans (2-4) at Nissan Stadium, which starts at 1:00 PM , the Atlanta Falcons (4-3) are keeping their eye on five players on the injury report.
Watch the Falcons in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.
The Falcons enter the matchup after winning 16-13 over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their last outing on October 22.
The Titans are coming off of a 24-16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Atlanta Falcons Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|RB
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Tae Davis
|LB
|Concussion
|Out
|Bradley Pinion
|P
|Illness
|Questionable
|Calais Campbell
|DL
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Bud Dupree
|OLB
|Groin
|Questionable
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Tennessee Titans Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Ryan Tannehill
|QB
|Ankle
|Out
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Chris Moore
|WR
|Concussion
|Full Participation In Practice
|Aaron Brewer
|OL
|Neck
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Roger McCreary
|CB
|Hamstring
|Out
|Luke Gifford
|LB
|Hamstring
|Full Participation In Practice
|Elijah Molden
|CB
|Hamstring
|Full Participation In Practice
|Denico Autry
|DL
|Rest
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Teair Tart
|DT
|Toe
|Full Participation In Practice
|Naquan Jones
|DT
|Illness
|Questionable
|Josh Whyle
|TE
|Concussion
|Out
Falcons vs. Titans Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Rep the Falcons or the Titans with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Falcons Season Insights
- Defensively, the Falcons have been a top-five unit, ranking third-best by surrendering just 285.4 yards per game. They rank 13th on offense (341 yards per game).
- While the Falcons' defense ranks ninth with 19 points allowed per game, they've been slightly less successful on offense, ranking fourth-worst (16.4 points per game).
- The Falcons are totaling 216.7 passing yards per game on offense this season (17th in NFL), and they are allowing 190.1 passing yards per game (seventh) on defense.
- On offense, Atlanta ranks eighth in the NFL with 124.3 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, the defensive unit ranks eighth in rushing yards allowed per contest (95.3).
- With six forced turnovers (25th in NFL) against 13 turnovers committed (29th in NFL), the Falcons' -7 turnover margin is the third-worst in the league.
Falcons vs. Titans Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Falcons (-3)
- Moneyline: Falcons (-145), Titans (+120)
- Total: 35 points
Sign up to live bet on the Falcons-Titans matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.