The Troy Trojans (5-2) bring college football's 17th-ranked rushing defense into a matchup with the Texas State Bobcats (5-2), who have the No. 15 rushing attack, on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Trojans are 6.5-point favorites. The game has a point total set at 53.5.

Troy ranks 80th in points scored this season (26.6 points per game), but has been playing really well on defense, ranking 17th-best in the FBS with 17.4 points allowed per game. Texas State's defense ranks 92nd in the FBS with 28.4 points allowed per contest, but it has been bolstered by its offense, which ranks 11th-best by racking up 38.3 points per contest.

Troy vs. Texas State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: San Marcos, Texas

San Marcos, Texas Venue: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium

Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Troy vs Texas State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Troy -6.5 -115 -105 53.5 -110 -110 -250 +190

Troy Recent Performance

From a defensive perspective, the Trojans have been a top-25 unit over the last three contests with 252 total yards surrendered per game (14th-best). They haven't played as well offensively, with 482 total yards per game (0-worst).

While the Trojans rank 105th in points per game over the last three games (28), they rank best on the defensive side of the ball (3.3 points allowed per game) during that three-game stretch.

Troy's pass defense has been wreaking havoc on opposing offenses over the last three games, ranking 21st-best by surrendering only 142.3 passing yards per game. Offensively, it ranks 101st in the FBS during that three-game period (239.7 passing yards per game).

On the offensive side of the ball, the Trojans have been making things happen over the previous three contests, generating 242.3 rushing yards per game (15th-best). They rank 57th over the last three games on defense (109.7 rushing yards per game surrendered).

The Trojans have covered the spread in their last three games, and went 3-0 overall.

In its past three games, Troy has not gone over the total.

Troy Betting Records & Stats

Troy has posted a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Trojans have won their only game this season when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

Out of Troy's six games with a set total, one has hit the over (16.7%).

Troy has gone 3-1 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 75% of those games).

Troy has played as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Trojans have an implied win probability of 71.4%.

Troy Stats Leaders

Gunnar Watson has 1,765 yards passing for Troy, completing 59.4% of his passes and collecting 11 touchdowns and four interceptions this season.

Kimani Vidal has 951 rushing yards on 154 carries with six touchdowns. He's also added 10 catches for 140 yards (20 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

Damien Taylor has racked up 242 yards on 40 carries, scoring one time.

Jabre Barber's team-high 455 yards as a receiver have come on 29 receptions (out of 56 targets) with two touchdowns.

Chris Lewis has put together a 363-yard season so far with four touchdowns, hauling in 15 passes on 33 targets.

Deshon Stoudemire has been the target of 30 passes and hauled in 23 grabs for 308 yards, an average of 44 yards per contest.

Javon Solomon has 5.5 sacks to lead the team, and also has four TFL and 22 tackles.

Jayden McDonald is the team's top-tackler this year. He's totaled 42 tackles, six TFL, and one sack.

Reddy Steward has picked off a team-high two passes. He also has 20 tackles, three TFL, and two passes defended to his name.

