The Troy Trojans (5-2) take the No.17 scoring defense in the nation into a clash with the Texas State Bobcats (5-2), who have the No. 11 scoring offense, on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Trojans are 6.5-point favorites. An over/under of 53.5 points has been set for the contest.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Troy vs. Texas State matchup.

Troy vs. Texas State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: San Marcos, Texas

San Marcos, Texas Venue: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Troy vs. Texas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Troy Moneyline Texas State Moneyline BetMGM Troy (-6.5) 53.5 -250 +190 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Troy (-6.5) 53.5 -260 +210 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 9 Odds

Troy vs. Texas State Betting Trends

Troy has put together a 3-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Trojans have won their only game this season when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

Texas State has covered three times in six chances against the spread this season.

The Bobcats have been an underdog by 6.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread both times.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.