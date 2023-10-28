Based on our computer projections, the South Alabama Jaguars will beat the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns when the two teams come together at Hancock Whitney Stadium on Saturday, October 28, which kicks off at 5:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

South Alabama vs. Louisiana Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction South Alabama (-11) Over (54.5) South Alabama 36, Louisiana 22

Week 9 Sun Belt Predictions

South Alabama Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Jaguars an 81.8% chance to win.

The Jaguars are 3-4-0 against the spread this year.

South Alabama has 1-2 ATS when playing as at least 11-point favorites.

There have been five Jaguars games (out of seven) that went over the total this season.

The over/under in this game is 54.5 points, 3.7 higher than the average total in South Alabama games this season.

Louisiana Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 23.5% chance of a victory for the Ragin' Cajuns.

The Ragin' Cajuns have covered the spread twice in seven opportunities this year.

Four of the Ragin' Cajuns' seven games with a set total have hit the over (57.1%).

The average over/under for Louisiana games this season is 2.7 more points than the point total of 54.5 in this outing.

Jaguars vs. Ragin' Cajuns 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed South Alabama 35.4 19.4 40 18 32 20.5 Louisiana 32.9 27.9 33.5 25.3 32 31.3

