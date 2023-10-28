The Samford Bulldogs (4-4) and the Citadel Bulldogs (0-7) play on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Seibert Stadium in a clash of SoCon opponents.

Samford sports the 66th-ranked defense this season (360.3 yards allowed per game), and has been better offensively, ranking 16th-best with a tally of 424.4 yards per game. Citadel has lots of room to improve, as it ranks worst in points per game (8.7) this season and sixth-worst in points allowed per game (37.6).

Samford vs. Citadel Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Homewood, Alabama

Homewood, Alabama Venue: Seibert Stadium

Samford vs. Citadel Key Statistics

Samford Citadel 424.4 (4th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 241.4 (121st) 360.3 (98th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 472.4 (120th) 128.5 (76th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 113.1 (95th) 295.9 (8th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 128.3 (119th) 2 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 3 (10th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (21st)

Samford Stats Leaders

Michael Hiers has thrown for 2,288 yards (286.0 ypg) to lead Samford, completing 72.7% of his passes and recording 12 touchdown passes compared to seven interceptions this season.

Jay Stanton has carried the ball 103 times for a team-high 584 yards on the ground and has found the end zone eight times as a runner.

DaMonta Witherspoon has been handed the ball 61 times this year and racked up 236 yards (29.5 per game) with four touchdowns.

Chandler Smith's 572 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 46 times and has collected 54 catches and three touchdowns.

Ty King has hauled in 34 passes while averaging 56.0 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

DJ Rias has a total of 255 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 19 passes.

Citadel Stats Leaders

Graeson Underwood has thrown for 638 yards (91.1 ypg) to lead Citadel, completing 51.9% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 145 yards (20.7 ypg) on 43 carries with two touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Cooper Wallace, has carried the ball 69 times for 251 yards (35.9 per game) this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 172 receiving yards (24.6 per game) on 12 catches with two receiving touchdowns.

Jay Graves-Billips has 12 receptions (on nine targets) for a total of 132 yards (18.9 yards per game) this year.

Tyson Trottier's two targets have resulted in four receptions for 124 yards and one touchdown.

