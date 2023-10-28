Ohio State vs. Wisconsin: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 28
The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (7-0) are massive, 14.5-point favorites on the road versus the Wisconsin Badgers (5-2) on Saturday, October 28, 2023. Each team has a solid defense, with the Buckeyes third in points per game conceded, and the Badgers 20th. The over/under is 45.5 in the outing.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Ohio State vs. Wisconsin matchup.
Ohio State vs. Wisconsin Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Madison, Wisconsin
- Venue: Camp Randall Stadium
Ohio State vs. Wisconsin Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Ohio State Moneyline
|Wisconsin Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Ohio State (-14.5)
|45.5
|-650
|+475
|FanDuel
|Ohio State (-14.5)
|45.5
|-710
|+490
Ohio State vs. Wisconsin Betting Trends
- Ohio State has compiled a 4-2-1 ATS record so far this year.
- The Buckeyes have been favored by 14.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in three of those matchups.
- Wisconsin has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover three times.
Ohio State & Wisconsin 2023 Futures Odds
|Ohio State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+700
|Bet $100 to win $700
|To Win the Big Ten
|+150
|Bet $100 to win $150
|Wisconsin
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Big Ten
|+1200
|Bet $100 to win $1200
