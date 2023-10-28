The Austin Peay Governors (5-2) take on a fellow UAC foe when they visit the North Alabama Lions (3-5) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Fortera Stadium.

Austin Peay ranks 99th in total defense this season (396.0 yards allowed per game), but has been thriving on the other side of the ball, ranking eighth-best in the FCS with 445.0 total yards per game. North Alabama ranks 23rd-worst in total yards allowed per game on defense (415.5), but at least it has been playing well on the other side of the ball, ranking 18th-best in total yards per game (422.9).

North Alabama vs. Austin Peay Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Clarksville, Tennessee

Clarksville, Tennessee Venue: Fortera Stadium

North Alabama vs. Austin Peay Key Statistics

North Alabama Austin Peay 422.9 (5th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 445.0 (15th) 415.5 (121st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 396.0 (91st) 190.8 (24th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 152.0 (58th) 232.1 (36th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 293.0 (10th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (35th)

North Alabama Stats Leaders

Noah Walters has thrown for 1,717 yards (214.6 ypg) to lead North Alabama, completing 60.1% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 289 yards (36.1 ypg) on 67 carries with one touchdown.

Demarcus Lacey has run for 578 yards on 113 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground.

Takairee Kenebrew has hauled in 458 receiving yards on 28 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring six touchdowns as a receiver.

David Florence has caught 28 passes and compiled 304 receiving yards (38.0 per game).

Kobe Warden's 36 targets have resulted in 33 receptions for 280 yards and one touchdown.

Austin Peay Stats Leaders

Mike Diliello has thrown for 1,926 yards, completing 66.7% of his passes and collecting 15 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. He's also run for 173 yards (24.7 ypg) on 71 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Jevon Jackson has carried the ball 113 times for a team-high 647 yards on the ground and has found the end zone seven times as a runner.

Tre Shackelford's leads his squad with 481 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 35 catches (out of 40 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Trey Goodman has hauled in 22 receptions totaling 478 yards, finding the end zone five times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Kam Thomas has compiled 29 catches for 337 yards, an average of 48.1 yards per game. He's scored three times as a receiver this season.

