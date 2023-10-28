The Kansas State Wildcats (5-2) will face off against their Big 12-rival, the Houston Cougars (3-4) in a matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. The Cougars will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 17.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 59.5 points has been set for the contest.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas State vs. Houston matchup.

Kansas State vs. Houston Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium

Kansas State vs. Houston Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas State Moneyline Houston Moneyline BetMGM Kansas State (-17.5) 59.5 -900 +600 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Kansas State (-17.5) 59.5 -1050 +660 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Kansas State vs. Houston Betting Trends

Kansas State is 5-2-0 ATS this season.

The Wildcats have won their only game this season when playing as at least 17.5-point favorites.

Houston has compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Cougars have won their only game this year when playing as at least 17.5-point underdogs.

Kansas State & Houston 2023 Futures Odds

Kansas State To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Big 12 +1000 Bet $100 to win $1000 Houston To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the Big 12 +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

