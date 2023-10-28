The Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-3) are 6.5-point underdogs in a road SEC matchup with the Auburn Tigers (3-4) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The game has a point total set at 41.5.

Auburn is averaging 337.0 yards per game on offense this season (103rd in the FBS), and is giving up 372.4 yards per game (70th) on defense. In terms of points scored Mississippi State ranks 77th in the FBS (26.9 points per game), and it is 72nd on the other side of the ball (25.7 points allowed per game).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Auburn vs. Mississippi State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Jordan-Hare Stadium TV Channel: SEC Network

Auburn vs Mississippi State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Auburn -6.5 -110 -110 41.5 -110 -110 -275 +210

Looking to place a bet on Auburn vs. Mississippi State? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Auburn Recent Performance

It's been a hard three-game stretch for the Tigers, who rank -99-worst in total offense (291.7 yards per game) and seventh-worst in total defense (471.0 yards per game allowed) over their last three games.

With 19.7 points per game on offense (-57-worst) and 34.3 points per game allowed on defense (-87-worst) over the last three tilts, the Tigers have been getting outplayed on both sides of the ball lately.

With 121.3 passing yards per game on offense (-97-worst) and 281.7 passing yards per game allowed on defense (-97-worst) over the last three tilts, Auburn has been getting outplayed on both sides of the ball of late.

Despite sporting the 94th-ranked run offense over the last three games (170.3 rushing yards per game), the Tigers rank -66-worst in run defense over that stretch (189.3 rushing yards ceded per game).

The Tigers have covered the spread once, and are 0-3 overall, in their last three games.

In Auburn's past three contests, it has gone over the total twice.

Week 9 SEC Betting Trends

Auburn Betting Records & Stats

Auburn is 2-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Tigers have been favored by 6.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

Auburn games with a set total have hit the over three times this season (42.9%).

Auburn has been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

Auburn has played as a moneyline favorite of -275 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Tigers have an implied win probability of 73.3%.

Bet on Auburn to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Auburn Stats Leaders

Payton Thorne has thrown for 845 yards, completing 61.5% of his passes and tossing five touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also run for 259 yards (37.0 ypg) on 61 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Jarquez Hunter has carried the ball 72 times for a team-high 309 yards on the ground and has found the end zone five times.

Jay Fair's 241 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 32 times and has collected 22 receptions and two touchdowns.

Rivaldo Fairweather has hauled in 21 receptions totaling 184 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Shane Hooks has compiled eight receptions for 106 yards, an average of 15.1 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Marcus Harris leads the team with 4.0 sacks, and also has 5.0 TFL and 22 tackles.

Auburn's tackle leader, Eugene Asante, has 44 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and three sacks this year.

Jaylin Simpson has picked off a team-leading four passes. He also has 17 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and four passes defended to his name.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.